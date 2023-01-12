Compound Hits Market Capitalization of $270.35 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last week, Compound has traded up 13% against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $37.20 or 0.00200301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $270.35 million and approximately $25.93 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00109010 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00063923 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00033325 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000373 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 36.56734202 USD and is up 2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $18,705,656.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

