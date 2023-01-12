Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.16

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.16 and traded as high as $12.56. Comtech Telecommunications shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 93,928 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMTL. StockNews.com upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comtech Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $357.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,102,000 after acquiring an additional 40,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,861,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after purchasing an additional 189,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,035,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

