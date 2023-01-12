Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Has $6.90 Million Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. EMCOR Group accounts for about 2.9% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 212.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 4,828.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,553,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EMCOR Group news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,654,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,553,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,950. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $147.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.64 and a 12-month high of $156.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.13.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

