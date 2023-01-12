Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Reduces Position in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,522 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Flame Acquisition were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLME. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Flame Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $592,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Flame Acquisition by 38.3% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 107,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 29,811 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Flame Acquisition by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 439,641 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Flame Acquisition by 261.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 131,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLME opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. Flame Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

In other Flame Acquisition news, CEO James C. Flores bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

