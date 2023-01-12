Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Down 4.9%

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.27 and last traded at $14.30. Approximately 4,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 348,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRSR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Corsair Gaming Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $311.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.84 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $49,759.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,665 shares in the company, valued at $425,630.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thi L. La sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $49,759.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,630.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 3.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

