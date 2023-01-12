Crypto 1 Acquisition (NASDAQ:DAOOU) Shares Down 0.7%

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 25,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 24,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU – Get Rating) by 913.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,818 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crypto 1 Acquisition were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Crypto 1 Acquisition

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

