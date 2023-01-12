Crypto Snack (SNACK) Price Hits $0.0032

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Crypto Snack has a market cap of $75.40 million and approximately $343,598.67 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Snack token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto Snack has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto Snack Profile

Crypto Snack’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official website is www.cryptosnacks.org. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Snack Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Snack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Snack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Snack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

