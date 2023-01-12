Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) by 1,070.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,455 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chindata Group by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Chindata Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CD traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.83. 13,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.