Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,215 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.49% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

ESPR stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.71. 44,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,739. The company has a market capitalization of $494.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.23. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $8.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $18.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESPR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

