Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 11,388 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,388 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $6,021,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 215.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $471,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 20.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,712,000 after purchasing an additional 93,534 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 76.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.63.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $123.43. The stock had a trading volume of 545,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.17.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

