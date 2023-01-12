Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 126,580 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,893 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 126,580 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First BanCorp. worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. State Street Corp grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,477,000 after buying an additional 1,097,862 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 15.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,254,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,651,000 after purchasing an additional 968,081 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,473,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 389.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 719,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 60.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,178,000 after purchasing an additional 679,333 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. Trading Up 1.5 %

FBP stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,927. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on FBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $316,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,667,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.