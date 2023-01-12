Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 3,818 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SFBS stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,991. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.92 and a 200 day moving average of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.92. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.53 and a 1-year high of $97.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $135.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.80 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.69%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

See Also

