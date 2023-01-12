CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Down to $12.50

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.50, but opened at $11.87. CureVac shares last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 5,234 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVAC. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of CureVac from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Get CureVac alerts:

CureVac Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61.

Institutional Trading of CureVac

About CureVac

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in CureVac during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CureVac by 28.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in CureVac during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CureVac by 13.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in CureVac by 90.6% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.