CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Down to $12.50

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.50, but opened at $11.87. CureVac shares last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 5,234 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVAC. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of CureVac from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61.
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
