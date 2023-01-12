Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Maxim Group

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 97.91% from the company’s current price.
CUTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cutera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.
Cutera Trading Down 6.8 %
NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $545.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.68. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cutera
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. EVR Research LP lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 45.4% in the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 400,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,240,000 after acquiring an additional 124,983 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the third quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000.
About Cutera
Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.
