Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) Trading 1.4% Higher

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 3.62 and last traded at 3.59. Approximately 93,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 100,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.54.

Dakota Gold Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of 3.44.

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Dakota Gold news, Director Alice D. Schroeder bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 2.88 per share, for a total transaction of 57,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,765 shares in the company, valued at 422,683.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Alice D. Schroeder acquired 41,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 3.02 per share, for a total transaction of 126,824.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 126,765 shares in the company, valued at 382,830.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alice D. Schroeder bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of 2.88 per share, for a total transaction of 57,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 146,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 422,683.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 237.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dakota Gold by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dakota Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dakota Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 34,108 shares during the period. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Homestake Paleoplacer, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, and South Lead/Whistler Gulch projects located Homestake District, South Dakota.

