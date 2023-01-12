Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) Trading 1.4% Higher

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 3.62 and last traded at 3.59. Approximately 93,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 100,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.54.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of 3.44.
Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 237.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dakota Gold by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dakota Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dakota Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 34,108 shares during the period. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Homestake Paleoplacer, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, and South Lead/Whistler Gulch projects located Homestake District, South Dakota.
