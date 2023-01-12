Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Trading Up 0.4%

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.37 and last traded at $31.29. Approximately 38,914 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 60,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.16.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.22.

Institutional Trading of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

