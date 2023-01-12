DeepOnion (ONION) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,518.39

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $1,518.39 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00107537 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00200034 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00064008 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00033120 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000357 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000593 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,886,843 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

