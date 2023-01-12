Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.9 %

DE stock opened at $433.48 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $426.66 and its 200 day moving average is $375.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $129.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

