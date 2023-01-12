Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

DE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Deere & Company stock traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $433.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,839. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $129.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.59.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $337,686,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,801,000 after acquiring an additional 240,210 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $71,797,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

