DeFiChain (DFI) Reaches Market Cap of $235.87 Million

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $235.87 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00002453 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DeFiChain has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.50 or 0.00433538 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,827.33 or 0.30621655 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.07 or 0.00930474 BTC.

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain was first traded on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

