Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Stock Price Up 46.8%

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 46.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04). Approximately 58,043,752 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 21,760,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.98 ($0.02).

Deltic Energy Stock Up 46.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 30.42, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.19. The company has a market cap of £54.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00.

Insider Activity at Deltic Energy

In related news, insider Andrew Nunn sold 594,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £17,823.30 ($21,714.55).

About Deltic Energy

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020. Deltic Energy Plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

