Dero (DERO) Trading 6.7% Higher This Week

Dero (DERO) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $4.21 or 0.00022257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $55.53 million and $227,317.80 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dero has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18,908.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.63 or 0.00452871 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00018280 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.06 or 0.00899371 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00110072 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $122.48 or 0.00647749 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00223214 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,195,532 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

