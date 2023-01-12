Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Price Target to GBX 170

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 225 ($2.74) to GBX 170 ($2.07) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DIISY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 266 ($3.24) to GBX 259 ($3.16) in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 210 ($2.56) to GBX 200 ($2.44) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 278 ($3.39) to GBX 275 ($3.35) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.29) to GBX 260 ($3.17) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC raised Direct Line Insurance Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.14.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DIISY traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.70. 25,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,963. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

