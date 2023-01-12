Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Price Target to €11.00

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($13.44) to €11.00 ($11.83) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Proximus from €14.00 ($15.05) to €10.50 ($11.29) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Proximus from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Societe Generale lowered Proximus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Proximus from €13.70 ($14.73) to €12.50 ($13.44) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Proximus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.55.

OTCMKTS:BGAOY remained flat at $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday. Proximus has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

