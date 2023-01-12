DeversiFi Price Tops $0.61 on Exchanges (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last week, DeversiFi has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. DeversiFi has a market capitalization of $60.55 million and approximately $6,168.25 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeversiFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00003208 BTC on popular exchanges.

DeversiFi Coin Profile

DeversiFi launched on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeversiFi is deversifi.com/token/tokenomics.

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

