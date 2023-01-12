Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Purchased by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,796 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Dime Community Bancshares accounts for about 1.7% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned 0.54% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 16.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 141,705 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $454,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 94,015 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 11.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

In other news, Director Paul M. Aguggia purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,636.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,996.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul M. Aguggia bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,636.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,642 shares in the company, valued at $126,996.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $67,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,716 shares in the company, valued at $459,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,147 shares of company stock worth $5,756,685. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DCOM shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

