Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,721,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,705,000 after acquiring an additional 294,415 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,708,000 after purchasing an additional 64,576 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,105,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,681,000 after purchasing an additional 131,091 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,009,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 161,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 963,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,793,000 after purchasing an additional 99,310 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $30.20.

