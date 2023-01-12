Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.00

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.00 and traded as high as C$6.72. Doman Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$6.70, with a volume of 299,838 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DBM shares. CIBC dropped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.29.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$598.46 million and a P/E ratio of 7.00.

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$744.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$658.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

