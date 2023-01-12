DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading Down 7%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 7,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,882,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $520.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.87.

DouYu International ( NASDAQ:DOYU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $252.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.20 million. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter worth $2,805,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 106.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,550,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 29,516 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 147.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

