Duluth Holdings Inc Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Duluth in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 9th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Duluth’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share.

Get Duluth alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Duluth in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Duluth Stock Up 3.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $194.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.11. Duluth has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTH. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Duluth by 6.3% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 313,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 18,436 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Duluth by 23.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Duluth by 27.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Duluth by 121.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Duluth by 15.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. 29.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.