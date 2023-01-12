E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.35 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) received a €11.35 ($12.20) price objective from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EOAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($12.37) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($10.22) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($10.00) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($13.44) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.54) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Stock Up 0.3 %

FRA EOAN traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €9.91 ($10.66). 2,930,734 shares of the stock were exchanged. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.20) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($11.61). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.69.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.