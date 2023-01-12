Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-4.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42. Eagle Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.54-$7.54 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $415.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.88. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $53.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.35.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.37 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,590.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,348 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,903 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

