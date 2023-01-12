Edgecoin (EDGT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $210.02 Million

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Edgecoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005306 BTC on exchanges. Edgecoin has a market cap of $210.02 million and approximately $45.81 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Edgecoin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.31 or 0.00436604 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,814.04 or 0.30838227 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $184.57 or 0.00978977 BTC.

Edgecoin Token Profile

Edgecoin launched on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official website is www.edgecoinbank.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

