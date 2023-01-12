Electroneum Price Hits $0.0021 on Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $38.33 million and approximately $34,585.38 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005292 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001039 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00012480 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,937,066,041 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

