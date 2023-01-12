ELIS Self Reported Market Cap Hits $59.24 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $59.24 million and $32.53 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011603 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00034036 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00041977 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00018119 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00235651 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.29620014 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $32.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.