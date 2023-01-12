Emfo LLC Acquires New Holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMRS. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Amyris by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,965,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,887,000 after buying an additional 2,401,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Amyris by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,545,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after buying an additional 1,730,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amyris by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,667,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,470,000 after buying an additional 575,957 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Amyris by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,974,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after buying an additional 448,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Amyris by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,812,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,624,000 after buying an additional 356,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40. Amyris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $71.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMRS. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amyris from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amyris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amyris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.67.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

