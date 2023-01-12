Emfo LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI)

Emfo LLC raised its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,775 shares during the period. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance makes up about 3.9% of Emfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Emfo LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $5,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,087,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,000. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ REFI opened at $15.81 on Thursday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $279.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.23%. This is a boost from Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

In other news, insider Peter Sack acquired 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,321.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance news, CEO Anthony Cappell acquired 9,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $145,658.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 227,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,420.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Sack acquired 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $38,000.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,321.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Profile

(Get Rating)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

See Also

