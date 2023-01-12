Emfo LLC Has $162,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Emfo LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

RPG opened at $154.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.47. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $138.73 and a twelve month high of $202.78.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

