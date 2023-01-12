Emfo LLC Purchases 432 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Emfo LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 111.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,301,000 after purchasing an additional 61,311 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,028,869,000 after buying an additional 189,454 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,718,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $686,590,000 after buying an additional 84,478 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,369,344 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $650,947,000 after buying an additional 467,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,872,889 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $600,209,000 after buying an additional 280,509 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,882 shares of company stock worth $2,831,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE Trading Up 1.7 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.79.

NYSE NKE opened at $127.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.33. The company has a market capitalization of $200.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $153.60.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

