Empower (MPWR) Price Hits $1.31 on Major Exchanges

Empower (MPWR) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Empower has a total market capitalization of $18.30 million and approximately $5,368.03 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empower token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00007170 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Empower has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Empower Token Profile

Empower’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,013,333 tokens. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. Empower’s official website is mpwr.clubrare.xyz.

Buying and Selling Empower

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 1.42502225 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,278.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

