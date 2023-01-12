Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.75. The stock had previously closed at $3.53, but opened at $3.63. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 44,581 shares.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXK. B. Riley cut their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $663.76 million, a P/E ratio of -353.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.48 million. Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

