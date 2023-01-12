Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT Lowered to $105.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENTG. TheStreet downgraded Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Entegris from $132.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

Shares of ENTG traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,767. Entegris has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $141.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $993.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Entegris by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 0.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 5.8% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

