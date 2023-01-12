Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) Trading Up 6%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENGMF – Get Rating) shares were up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 334,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 256,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Up 6.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, events, and eSports businesses worldwide. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.

