Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.25

Shares of Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTN – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.15. Enviro Technologies U.S. shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 10,335 shares traded.

Enviro Technologies U.S. Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22.

Enviro Technologies U.S. shares are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, January 17th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 17th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, January 17th.

About Enviro Technologies U.S.

Enviro Technologies U.S. ( OTCMKTS:EVTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter.

