Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.25

Shares of Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTN – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.15. Enviro Technologies U.S. shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 10,335 shares traded.
Enviro Technologies U.S. Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22.
Enviro Technologies U.S. shares are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, January 17th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 17th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, January 17th.
About Enviro Technologies U.S.
Banner Midstream Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration, production, and drilling operations. It also provides transportation of frac sand and logistics services to hydraulic fracturing and drilling operations; and procures and finances equipment to oilfield transportation services contractors.
