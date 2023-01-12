EOS 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $135.70 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $135.70 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00005237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008414 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00024993 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000303 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004702 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002255 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004242 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004666 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000910 BTC.
EOS Coin Profile
EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,079,661,904 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,663,549 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars.
