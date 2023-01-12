EOS 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $135.70 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $135.70 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00005237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008414 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00024993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004702 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004242 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004666 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000910 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,079,661,904 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,663,549 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.