EOS (EOS) Price Up 10.7% Over Last 7 Days

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00005256 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $137.60 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008363 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00024959 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004694 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004213 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004625 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000904 BTC.
EOS Profile
EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,079,643,738 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,649,674 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
