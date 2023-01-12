EOS (EOS) Price Up 10.7% Over Last 7 Days

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00005256 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $137.60 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008363 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00024959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004694 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004213 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004625 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000904 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,079,643,738 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,649,674 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

