Epiq Partners LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Epiq Partners LLC trimmed its position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,550 shares during the quarter. Atlas accounts for 1.9% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Epiq Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Atlas worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Atlas by 430.5% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Atlas by 33.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its stake in Atlas by 38.7% during the second quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 195,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 1.1% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 55.9% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,039,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after buying an additional 731,493 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATCO. B. Riley lowered Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Atlas from $14.45 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Atlas Trading Up 0.1 %

Atlas stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,737. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. Atlas Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.82 million. Atlas had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is 24.27%.

Atlas Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

