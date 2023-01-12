Equities Analysts Set Expectations for FRX Innovations, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FRXIF)

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2023

FRX Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRXIFGet Rating) – Research analysts at Greenridge Global issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of FRX Innovations in a report released on Monday, January 9th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year. Greenridge Global has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for FRX Innovations’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

FRX Innovations Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRXIF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050. FRX Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.53.

About FRX Innovations

(Get Rating)

FRX Innovations Inc manufactures and sells flame-retardant polyphosphate polymers in Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company's products including homopolymers used in carpets, textiles, connectors, wires and cables, transparent sheet products, and transparent blown films; Co-polymers used in housings, sheets, fibers, and lightings; and reactive oligomers used in decorative laminates, wall panels, copper clad laminates for printed circuit boards, and protective sheets and coatings.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for FRX Innovations (OTCMKTS:FRXIF)

Receive News & Ratings for FRX Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRX Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.