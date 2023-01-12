Equities Analysts Set Expectations for FRX Innovations, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FRXIF)

FRX Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRXIF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Greenridge Global issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of FRX Innovations in a report released on Monday, January 9th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year. Greenridge Global has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for FRX Innovations’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

FRX Innovations Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRXIF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050. FRX Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.53.

About FRX Innovations

FRX Innovations Inc manufactures and sells flame-retardant polyphosphate polymers in Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company's products including homopolymers used in carpets, textiles, connectors, wires and cables, transparent sheet products, and transparent blown films; Co-polymers used in housings, sheets, fibers, and lightings; and reactive oligomers used in decorative laminates, wall panels, copper clad laminates for printed circuit boards, and protective sheets and coatings.

