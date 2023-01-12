Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 42.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.2 %

WTRG stock opened at $48.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.96.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $434.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 64.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

In other news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.