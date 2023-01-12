Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Tops $20.79

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $20.79 or 0.00114114 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.89 billion and approximately $240.61 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,221.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000440 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.70 or 0.00464867 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00019106 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.55 or 0.00930494 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.61 or 0.00607046 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005511 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00227581 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00248016 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,879,404 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
